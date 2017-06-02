Danny Carter in rehab in Tennessee

Danny Carter, one half of the bluegrass/country duo The Carter Brothers, has been moved to a rehab facility after spending a month in Vanderbilt Hospital being treated for the aftermath of multiple strokes and dementia.

His brother Tim says that Danny is facing a long and arduous road trying to recover, and that a long term stay in a skilled nursing facility may be in his future.

As anyone will know who has experience with dementia sufferers, they have good days and bad days, and Tim says that cards and letters cheer his brother up a great deal. He is asking that fans and friends of The Carter Brothers remember Danny in this time by sending along notes of encouragement and well wishes.

They can be sent directly to Danny at:

The Waters of Cheatham

2501 River Road

Room 409

Ashland City, TN 37015

Both Danny and Tim are descendants of the famous Carter Family of Virginia, though from a different stalk. Their great-grandfather was a first cousin to A.P. Carter, and their dad, Winfred ‘Diamond’ Carter, and his twin brother Willard ‘Biggen’ Carter formed the first version of The Carter Brothers years ago.

Best wishes to Danny. Hoping to see him around soon!