Daniel Greeson to BlueChip Picks

Daniel Greeson, known most recently as the fiddler with Sideline, has accepted a position with BlueChip Picks, Inc. The Jamestown, NC, native and 2018 graduate of East Tennessee State University, will relocate to Knoxville. He begins his new job on November 4.

BlueChip manufactures both flatpicks and thumbpicks from their own patent-pending composite material, formulated especially for its playing and tonal characteristics. Many players feel that they respond even more quickly than shell, with a more transparent sound.

“My focus will be marketing, sales, and production of the picks,” Greeson elaborated. “Matthew (Goins) and I have been friends for the past seven or eight years and I am really looking forward to working with him and all the great people at BlueChip.”

Family and friends gathered at Stonefield Cellars Winery in Stokesdale, NC, on Saturday night, October 26, for Slim’s (his nickname in the band) last show with Sideline. The band performed for a sold out crowd.

Greeson is engaged to Hannah Ruth Sparks, a fellow ETSU graduate. Sparks is a registered nurse at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. The couple will wed on March 21, 2020 and reside in Knoxville, TN.