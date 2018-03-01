Daniel Greeson to Sideline

Sideline has announced that fiddler Daniel Greeson is the newest member of the band, stepping in for Nathan Aldridge who left to take the job with IIIrd Tyme Out.

Just 21 years of age, Daniel is currently a student in the bluegrass program at East Tennessee State University. Despite his youth, Daniel already has three years worth of road experience working with The Churchmen, and has a terrific album of fiddle music on the Pawtuxent label called 15 Fiddle Tunes.

Skip Cherryhomes, guitarist with Sideline, says that Greeson will be a great addition to the group.

“We’re really excited to have Daniel join our band. He will be the youngest member of the group by far, but he has a great understanding of the old style and gives it youthful execution and tenacity.”

Sideline is competed by co-founders Steve Dilling on banjo and Jason Moore on bass, along with Troy Boone on mandolin, and Bailey Coe on second guitar.

Daniel says that he is eager to get started with Sideline starting in April.

“I’ve been blessed to play with some wonderful musicians and meet some great people these past few years. I look forward to the opportunity to travel and grow that Sideline offers.”

A new album is expected from the band shortly on Mountain Home Music.