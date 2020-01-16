Dale Morris’ list of Virginia/North Carolina festivals

For several years now, Virginia old time musician Dale Morris has compiled a list of festivals and fiddlers conventions in the Appalachian region. Lots of people have come to rely on his list when making plans in Virginia, North Carolina, East Tennessee, West Virginia, and eastern Kentucky.

February 7-8 – ASU OT Fiddlers – Boone, NC

February 21-22 – Bluegrass First Class Festival – Asheville, NC

March 7 – Star Fiddlers – Star, NC

March 14 – Highfalls Fiddlers – Robbins, NC

March 21 – Seagrove Fiddlers – Seagrove, NC

April 3-4 – Surry OT Fiddlers – Dobson, NC

April 16-18 – Big Lick BG Fest. – Oakboro, NC

April 18 – RockyFest – Hiddenite, NC

April 18 (?) – Yadkin Valley OT & BG Fiddlers – Yadkinville, NC

April 23-26 – MerleFest – Wilkesboro, NC

April 24-25— Upper East Tennessee Fiddlers – Flag Pond, TN

May 9 – Crooked Road Youth Festival – Abingdon, VA

May 7-9 – Denton BG Festival – Denton, NC

May 16 – Pickin’ in the Park BG Festival, Hagan State Park – Greensboro, NC

May 21-24 – Crooked Road Dulcimer Festival – Ferrum, VA

May 22-24 – Vandalia Gathering – Charleston, WV

May 22-24 – Fiddlers Grove – Union Grove, NC

May 20-23 – Ralph Stanley’s BG Festival – McClure, VA

May 2–23 – Lil’ John’s Mtn. Music Festival – Snow Camp, NC

2020 Blue Ridge Music Center Concert Series, Blue Ridge Parkway – Galax, VA

June 5-6 – Mt. Airy OT & BG Fiddlers – Mt. Airy, NC

June 5-6 – Mt. Airy OT & BG Fiddlers – Mt. Airy, NC

June 11-13 – Cherokee BG Festival – Cherokee, NC

June 12-13 – HoustonFest – Galax, VA

June 7-15 – Mts. of Music Homecoming – Various Locations (SW VA)

June 12-13 – Henry Reed OT & BG Fiddlers – Newport, VA

June 20 – Wayne Henderson Festival – Mouth of Wilson, VA

June 18 -20 – WV Folk Festival – Glenville, WV

June 26-27 – Grayson County OT & BG Fiddlers – Elk Creek, VA

July 10-11 – Elliott Co. Fiddlers – Sandy Hook, KY

July 11 – Tazewell County OT & BG Fiddlers – Tazewell, VA

July 15-18 – Wayside BG Festival – Stuart, VA

July 17-18 – Alleghany County OT & BG Fiddlers – Sparta, NC

July 27-31 – Mountain Music School – Big Stone Gap, VA

July 24-25 – Ashe County OT & BG Fiddlers – Jefferson, NC

July 29 – August 1 – Appalachian String Band Festival – Clifftop, WV

August 3-8 – Old Fiddlers Convention – Galax, VA

August 14-15 – Fries OT & BG Fiddlers – Fries, VA

August 21-22 – Johnson Co. OT Fiddlers – Laurel Bloomery, TN

August 27-29 – Fly In Festival & Kessinger Fiddle & Guitar Contests – Huntington, WV

September 4-6 – Happy Valley OT & BG Fiddlers – Lenoir, NC

September 5 – Albert Hash Memorial Fest. – Mouth of Wilson, VA

September 6-7 – Rockbridge Mountain Music & Dance Festival – Buena Vista, VA

September 11-13 – Bristol Rhythm & Roots – Bristol, VA – TN

September 17-19 – Hoppin’ John OT & BG Fiddlers – Silk Hope, NC

September 18-19 – SC State Fiddling Championship – Pickens, SC

September 18-19 – Carolina in the Fall – Wilkesboro, NC

September 29 – October 3 – IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass – Raleigh, NC

October 3 – Bascom Lunsford – Minstrel of Appalachia Fest – Mars Hill, NC

October 9-11 – Autumn Leaves Festival – Mt. Airy, NC

October 10 – Granite Quarry Fiddlers – Granite Quarry, NC

October 16-18 – Home Craft Days Festival – Big Stone Gap, VA

October 24 – Blue Ridge Folklife Festival – Ferrum, VA

November 7 – Pickin’ at the MARC (Fiddlers Convention) – Wentworth, NC

Many thanks to Dale for sharing his list with our readers.