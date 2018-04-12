Dailey & Vincent sing Johnny Cash

From the time Bluegrass Today launched, we’ve recognized that a great many bluegrass lovers are country music fans as well. And just as a large percentage of followers of American music hold Johnny Cash in high regard, the same is true for grassers in general.

A new tribute album has recently been released called Johnny Cash: Forever Words, which features a bevy of Nashville superstars interpreting lyrics that Cash had written during his life. Produced by John Carter Cash and Steve Berkowitz, it is the audio companion to the book by the same name, published in 2016, which collected poems and letters he had saved.

Several bluegrass/acoustic artists are included, along with Cash’s great friends, Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson, his daughter, Rosanne, pop artist Elvis Costello, and country stars like Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, and Kacey Musgraves. Alison Krauss & Union Station contribute a track, as do I’m With Her, but to really bring home the bluegrass, the producers picked Dailey & Vincent to record He Bore It All.

A video crew was on hand while they were tracking at The Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, TN, and put together this behind-the-scenes look with some snippets of the audio.

The new album is available for purchase and streaming from all the popular online sites.