Crossroads Studios brags on enhanced equipment

Crossroads Studios in Arden, NC have recently upgraded some equipment to enhance the recording experience for artists who work with their family of labels, or choose the studio to cut their new music. First built in 1995 in Asheville, the studio was moved with the rest of the Crossroads Label Group to nearby Arden several years ago.

Under the Crossroads umbrella are several labels who record and promote bluegrass, southern Gospel, and Americana music. Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records fall into this group, as do Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Bluegrass acts who call Crossroads home include Chris Jones, The Grascals, Lonesome River Band, Balsam Range, and The Cleverlys.

Scott Barnett, Director of Operations for Crossroads Studios, offered an overview of what has changed with the upgrades.

“Crossroads Studios has always strived to offer clients the best quality recording experience possible. We currently have the perfect combination of the best high-quality analog front end and high-resolution digital recording equipment available on the market today.

Both recording spaces now feature all-new control room wiring, patchbay systems, Burl Audio Mothership Analog to Digital and Digital to Analog conversion, and Apple Mac Pro 3.5GHz 6-Core computers running Avid ProTools Ultimate HD systems, with control provided by Avid C24s. We have also added to our preamp collection and are happy to offer mic preamps by Millenia Media, Vintech, True Systems, Langevin, Avalon, Shadow Hills, Daking, and Black Lion, all complemented by an extensive and thoughtfully curated microphone collection.”

For Chief Engineer Van Atkins, it’s like a back to the future moment…

“Early in my career, I spent several years working on 2-inch tape and large format consoles, enjoying the richness that analog gave me, and since the digital revolution worked its way in, I have spent a large portion of my time trying to emulate that sound. Now with our recent addition of Burl converters and the amazing low-end response and superior stereo separation that they exhibit, I have found the cure!”

The company has also created a video to reintroduce the studio to clients.

Additional photos, and further details about the rooms and equipment available at Crossroads Studios, can be found online.