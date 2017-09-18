Crooked Road license plate proposed for Virginia

Bluegrass fans in southwestern Virginia know all about The Crooked Road, the state’s public/private partnership to promote tourism using roots and traditional music. Their successful programs have had a direct impact on both local residents who have begun exploring the places where this music was born, and in encouraging visitors all over North America to come learn about and experience mountain music and culture.

Their most recent venture will offer Virginia bluegrass lovers a chance to show their colors with a new state license plate emblazoned with a five string banjo, and the text “The Crooked Road.” The initial plate design has been approved, but at least 450 pre-order applications must be submitted in order for a bill to be introduced in the Virginia legislature to enable it.

Surely there are that many bluegrass fans in the state who would like to run the roads with a banjo plate!

There is an extra $25 fee for the plate each year ($35 for a vanity plate), and a portion of that fee is shared with The Crooked Road to help fund their work.

The pre-orders need to be submitted to The Crooked Road as opposed to the DMV, and the application can be downloaded online, to be sent to their Abingdon office with a check.

Full details can be found on The Crooked Road web site.