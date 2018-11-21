Crave video from Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Compass Records has produced a first music video from their upcoming release from Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, If You Can’t Stand The Heat.

Solivan once again mines his love of cooking for the album title, just as he had when choosing the band name, and his prior album names. Dirty Kitchen was launched when Frank left the Navy in 2009 after serving for 6 years in the US Navy Band Country Current. Current members include Mike Munford on banjo, Chris Luquette on guitar, and Jeremy Middleton on bass. Solivan plays mandolin and sings the leads.

The guys shot the video for Crave, written by Frank with Becky Buller, in Nashville at Carter’s Vintage Guitars. We see them drooling over the fine antique instruments on display as we hear this first single from the next record.

Pre-orders for If You Can’t Stand The Heat can be placed now online. It will be shipped on January 25, 2019.