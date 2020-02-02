Coyote Ugly wins SPBGMA 2020 Band Championship

Coyote Ugly from Kingsport, TN have been crowned as the winners of the 37th annual SPBGMA Band Championship. They competed against 19 other groups, in three rounds, over the past two days in Nashville during the 2020 SPBGMA National Convention.

The band has been a regular on the contest and convention circuit this past few years, winning and placing at numerous events in the Virginia/Carolina/Tennessee region.

Members include Tom Horton on guitar, Beverly Horton on vocals, Joey Cox on banjo, Crystal Shipley on fiddle, Mitch Bentley on bass, and Vince Bullins on mandolin.

Places are awarded one to ten. Here are how the finalists played out for 2020.

10th – Spring Street

9th – High Lonesome Senate

8th – Echo Valley

7th – Bearfoot Nellie and Company

6th – Blue Holler

5th – Midnight River

4th – Band Jubilee

3rd – The Baker Family

2nd – Wood Family Tradition

1st – Coyote Ugly

Congratulations to them all!