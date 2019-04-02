County Sales Grand Opening Party next weekend

The venerable County Sales in Floyd, VA is having a Grand Opening party, and we’re all invited. And to make sure everyone can come, it’s running for three full days.

Of course, County Sales has been in operation for years, so maybe this is more of a Grand Re-Opening. Having been purchased from founder Dave Freeman by Floyd entrepreneur, Dylan Locke, the business has moved around the corner from its familiar basement location to a bright, shiny storefront on South Locust Street (Rt 8), at the stoplight.

The new shop will be open to greet shoppers and visitors during regular business hours, and during concerts and events at the Floyd Country Store next door. As always, they will have ready stock of popular bluegrass recordings on CD and LP, both new albums and deep catalog gems. They will continue to ship worldwide, but with the increased prominence of Floyd as a tourist destination, visitors can make their purchases over the counter, in the old fashioned way.

During the 3 day Grand Opening, April 11-13, there will be bluegrass and old time music galore downtown, both on stage at the Country Store, and in the adjacent Community Market stage outdoors. Things kick off with a chance to chat with the great Larry Sparks on Thursday afternoon, before his evening concert in town.

There will be a ticket fee for the evening concerts and the Saturday night square dance, but all Saturday afternoon shows are free.

County Sales will have special pricing on records and CDs all weekend.

Here’s a complete schedule.

Thursday April 11, 2019

5:00 p.m. – Meet & Greet with Larry Sparks at County Sales

7:30 p.m. – Concert with Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at The Floyd Country Store

Friday, April 12, 2019

5:00 p.m. – Victrola DJ Party w/ Kinney Rorrer and Joe“Bass” DeJarnette

6:30 p.m. – Gate 10 at The Floyd Country Store

7:30 – 10:30 p.m..- Mountain Park Old Time Band at The Floyd Country Store

Saturday, April 13, 2019

Music at Community Market Stage & Floyd Country Store

Community Market Stage 1:00 p.m. – Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer 2:00 p.m. – Wound Tight 3:00 p.m. – Twin Creeks Stringband w/ Eddie Bond 4:00 p.m. – Gap Civil 5:00 p.m. – Mountain Locomotive (Mac Traynham, Trish Fore and Chester McMillian) 6:00 p.m. – Deer Creek Boys



American Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store 12:00 p.m. – Janet Turner at Floyd Country Store 1:00 p.m. – Amber Kalber & Scott Patrick at Floyd Country Store 2:00 p.m. – Route 8 Ramblers



7:30 p.m. – New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters at The Floyd Country Store

Handmade Music School Workshops: 1:00 p.m. – Adam Tanner Old Time Mandolin Workshop 3:30 p.m. – Adam Tanner Bluegrass Mandolin Workshop 5:30 p.m. – Gina Dilg Flatfooting Dance Workshop



Learn more about County Sales online.