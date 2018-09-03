County Sales comes back to life!

A few years ago Heather took over management of the Floyd Country Store when the couple purchased it from its previous owners, and it has long been a central meeting place for the community. It is a true country store, stocking all sorts of items of use for rural living, plus a wide selection of foodstuffs, and pieces of interest to the newfound tourist trade that frequents Floyd while traveling along Virginia’s Crooked Road.

The Store also hosts the Handmade Music School with all manner of lessons and classes in traditional mountain music and dance, plus workshops and children’s educational efforts. They are aligned with the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program and hold weekly classes for students in the 4th through 8th grade interested in learning bluegrass and old time music. It is also the site of the famous Friday Night Jamboree and Saturday Night Jam, legendary in the region, where pickers from many miles around gravitate to Floyd to enjoy great music, and pick and sing with friends.

The Lockes will now also assume ownership and management of County Sales, which they will move a few doors from its previous location to a building attached to the Country Store within the next few months. There they will not only continue to ship CDs to fans worldwide, but also establish a retail storefront where both locals and visitors can browse the many offerings on hand.

Dylan told us last week that he and Dave Freeman had been in discussions about them purchasing the business last year, but with all the variables to be considered, weren’t able to consummate a deal by the time that Dave wanted to be out.

But Locke feels certain that the sort of personal attention and deep knowledge of the genre that Freeman had provided is still valuable in today’s music market.

“I have a soft spot in my heart for County Sales, and I didn’t want to see it end. It’s not time for it to go yet.

You’ve got an older generation who still depend on a service like this, and a younger generation that is just falling in love with the music. I believe we can combine what they both need, and provide something to our Floyd community and the wider music audience for bluegrass and old time.”

A new web site is up and running now, still at the familiar www.countysales.com address. The URL may be the same, but the site has been completely revamped with a fresh look and modern functionality. As much as possible, former user accounts have been preserved so existing users should be able to log in with the same name and password they had used in the past.

Dylan is also keeping Dave’s familiar newsletter in email form, with new product reviews from noted experts like Gary Reid and Art Menius, plus others with established credibility in old time and bluegrass circles. Those already subscribed will be getting it soon, and others interested in receiving it can sign up online.

He is also adding a new feature, The County Sales Radio Hour, a periodic podcast hosted by Kinney Rorer which will showcase music from new releases, all available from County Sales, of course. Listeners can access the podcasts from the County Sales web site, or subscribe via the many podcast apps available for iOS and Android devices. It is structured like a radio program, and will be a welcome return for those who enjoyed Kinney’s Back To The Blue Ridge show which aired for many years on WVTF in Virginia.

Like Dave Freeman before him, Dylan approaches the music business from the standpoint of the artists and musicians who make it possible. He sees the movement of online distribution to streaming as a devastating move for creators.

“The streaming industry is a terrible thing for artists. For the consumers it’s very convenient, but artists receive only a fraction of the compensation that they would get from CD or download sales. I feel that it is important to keep this avenue of revenue open for people who want to sell their music, and for consumers who wish to support them.”

He said that all the labels he has spoken with have also been very supportive, and he feels like he can maintain the same pricing structure that was in place before County Sales closed down. CDs will sell for $13.50, and they will continue the buy six, get one free program that the company had honored for years.

At this point, they are only selling CDs, but are looking into adding vinyl at some point in the future.

So welcome back, County Sales, and hats off to Dylan and Heather for keeping the tradition alive.