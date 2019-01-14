County Boy, Banjo and Flat Top Guitar from Big Country Bluegrass

Rebel Records has released a debut single from their upcoming project from Big Country Bluegrass.

Country Boy, Banjo and Flat Top Guitar will be included on the band’s Mountains, Mamas, and Memories album, due to drop in late February. It is available now either as a single release, or as an instant download when you pre-order the full album online.

The song is a perfect fit for Big Country Bluegrass and their arch traditional style, which the southwestern Virginia outfit has championed for more than 30 years now. Lead singer Eddie Gill is surely among the most powerful and passionate vocalists in this style, and the band provides just the right accompaniment.

Mandolinist and band leader Tommy Sells says that they discovered Country Boy, Banjo, and Flat Top Guitar on an LP by The Highland Ramblers from the late ’60s, which tells of a backwoods boy and his old five string.

“I was drawn to the nostalgic feel of the lyrics and with John [Treadway]’s banjo picking, it takes me back to when we first formed the band 32 years ago. Our first banjo player, the late Larry Pennington, was such an inspiration and a big part in creating our band style. Eddie Gill sings the lead here, and my wife Teresa the tenor, while fiddler Tim Laughlin adds the baritone.”

Rebel has agreed to preview the track for our readers, so strap in for a blast of old time bluegrass.

The track can be found now wherever you stream or download music online.