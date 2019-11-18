Conner Vlietstra to The Price Sisters

The Price Sisters have announced the hiring of Conner Steven Vlietstra to be their new, full-time guitarist. He has already done some shows with the band, but will begin his stint officially as soon as the girls get back from their ongoing tour of Germany just before Christmas.

Conner is a student in the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music program, and is a native of Red Bank, TN, near Chattanooga. His first love is old time country music, and he is delighted to work with a group that is focused on that sound. His grandparents and great-grandparents inspired him to learn banjo as a youngster, and Vlietstra is determined to do his part to preserve the music as a community tradition through his studies.

Lauren and Leanna Price are twins who have been singing and playing traditional bluegrass from the old days since they were young teens. Their distaff take on the brother duets sound has found a ready audience with fans of bluegrass and original country music. Since completing degrees in Traditional Music at Morehead State University in their native Kentucky, the girls have been on the road supporting their recordings for Rebel Records.

Along with Lauren on mandolin and Leanna on fiddle, plus Conner on guitar, the touring group also includes Bobby Osborne Jr on bass, and Lincoln Hensley on banjo.

Here’s video of a spot they did during World of Bluegrass with The Chapmans for their Ozark Music Shoppe television program.

You can learn more about The Price Sisters and their music online.