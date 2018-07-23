On Saturday, July 21, Tyler Biddix, guitarist and vocalist with The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, was wed to Sheena Canipe, a middle school educator in North Carolina.

As a full-time bluegrass artist, Tyler doesn’t get many weekends off, so he took full advantage of the opportunity to squeeze in a wedding. The couple was married in a private ceremony at Chestoa View on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

Tyler and Sheena are currently honeymooning in Charleston, SC, and will return to make their home in Spruce Pine, NC.

Congratulations Tyler and Sheena!