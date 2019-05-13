Congratulations Tom and Barb!

Posted on by John Lawless

Tom Gray, former bass player with The Country Gentlemen, Seldom Scene, and many other DC-based bluegrass groups, was married to Barbara Elizabeth Diederich on Saturday May 11 at the Palisades Community Church in Washington, DC.

Of course there was music, as Tom sang his bride up the aisle. Additional music during the ceremony was provided by The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band. Tom’s son Lane was also on hand playing pedal steel.

Following the service, there was a copious amount of jamming at an adjacent reception, which featured a bass-shaped wedding cake.

The happy couple agreed to let us share photos from their wedding, taken by Tara Linhardt.

Congratulations Tom and Barb!

  • Kitsy Kuykendall at the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Country Gentlemen Tribute Band at the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Barb Diederich following her wedding to Tom Gray (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Wedding cake for Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kendall Barrett with the cake she made for the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tom Gray and Barb Diederich cut their bass-shaped cake at their wedding reception (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bill Clifton at the jam following the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jam following the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lane Gray plays the jam following the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike plays the jam following the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bill Clifton at the jam following the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bob Perilla plays the jam following the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Country Gentlemen Tribute Band at the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Family portrait following the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tom Gray at his wedding to Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Chris Stiffel and Bob Perilla at the wedding of Tom Gray and Barb Diederich (5/11/19) - photo © Tara Linhardt

