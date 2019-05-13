Tom Gray, former bass player with The Country Gentlemen, Seldom Scene, and many other DC-based bluegrass groups, was married to Barbara Elizabeth Diederich on Saturday May 11 at the Palisades Community Church in Washington, DC.

Of course there was music, as Tom sang his bride up the aisle. Additional music during the ceremony was provided by The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band. Tom’s son Lane was also on hand playing pedal steel.

Following the service, there was a copious amount of jamming at an adjacent reception, which featured a bass-shaped wedding cake.

The happy couple agreed to let us share photos from their wedding, taken by Tara Linhardt.

Congratulations Tom and Barb!