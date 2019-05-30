On May 25, Patrick McAvinue and Jules Spier were married in Hendersonville, TN. Patrick is the fiddler with Dailey & Vincent, and with Charm City Junction.

The wedding was held outdoors, along the Cumberland River, and the couple was graced with a beautiful spring day. Fr. Jason Worley, Patrick’s uncle, officiated. Justin McCullough served as Patrick’s Best Man, while Nicole Campbell was Jules’ Matron of Honor.

Unsurprisingly, music was a major part of the ceremony, provided by Buddy Hyatt and Shaun Richardson. For the processional, Jackson Browne’s Opening Farewell was played; the Bride walked in to The Perfect Fit, written by Patrick; and You Make My Dreams Come True by Hall and Oates was their recessional.

During a cocktail hour at the reception, Smooth Kentucky featuring Adam Chaffins performed, and Patrick and Jules had their first dance to La Vie En Rose, a popular Frech ballad of the postwar period.

Neither the bride nor groom are middle Tennessee natives, Patrick coming from Baltimore, Maryland and Jules from Newton, Massachusetts. So as parting gifts they offered their guests UTZ Crab Dip Chips, representing Maryland, Fig Newtons, for Newton, MA, and a shot of Jack Daniels from Tennessee.

Jules teaches in the Williamson County Schools. She and Patrick met in Baltimore when she was teaching there.

Owing to Patrick’s tour commitments, their honeymoon is postponed until July, when they will visit Croatia together.

Congratulations Patrick and Jules!