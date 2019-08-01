Congratulations Nick and Hana!

Nick Dumas and Hana Rass were married on July 27 at The Fiddler’s Farm in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Nick is mandolinist with Special Consensus, and Hana is a two-time Wisconsin state fiddle champion.

And yes, they met bluegrass cute. On Nick’s second show with the band, he ran into Hana at the White Gull Inn in Fish Creek, WI, very near where they live now. They bonded instantly over a shared love for bluegrass music, and now run a music and event venue in Sturgeon Bay together.

With such a musical couple, you can bet that there was plenty of bluegrass on their special day. Here is a video of some of the festivities during the reception, when Hana joined Special C on stage for a duet with Nick on East Virginia Blues, joined by Chris Luquette of Dirty Kitchen on guitar, and Laura Orshaw of Grasstowne on fiddle.

The Fiddler’s Farm is their business, where Hana and Nick host bluegrass, classic country, and western swing shows all through the summer. As it is also offered as a wedding venue, what better place for them to get married!

Nick says that it is like a dream living on the farm.

Congratulations to Nick and Hana!

Photos courtesy of Bethany Carson/Carson Photoworks.