Congratulations Nancy and Bob!

Nancy Cardwell and Bob Webster were married this past weekend in North Carolina. Both are life-long members of the bluegrass community with friends and associates across the country.

Nancy performed as a young lady with her family and other groups in Missouri, and dedicated much of her adult life to the International Bluegrass Music Association. She served in multiple capacities with the organization, finishing her time as Executive Director. She still plays music, filling in on bass with Jesse McReynolds & the Virginia Boys on occasion, and in a hammered dulcimer/flute duo with her daughter, Erin Erdos. Nancy continues in her administrative role with the IBMA Foundation.

Since 2002, Bob broadcast on WAMU’s Bluegrass Country, initially helping Red Shipley, as co-host on the station’s Stained Glass Bluegrass program, eventually taking over the show in 2007. In retirement, he hosts Bluegrass For Lunch each Wednesday at noon on Rockingham Country Radio, rebroadcast on Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. on Bluegrass Country.

They were wed on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Sapling Ridge United Methodist Church in Silk Hope, North Carolina. Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Foss of Cherrydale United Methodist Church in Arlington, VA and Rev. Edgar De Jesus of Davis Street United Methodist Church in Burlington, NC officiated at the small, family ceremony. Erin Faith Erdos Humann of Cleveland, TN was Matron of Honor; Vernon Moore of Burlington, NC was Best Man; and Kacie Kennedy was the acolyte.

Music was provided by The Churchmen, who played both during the ceremony and for the reception. The band sang Rose of My Heart during the wedding itself, and wrapped things up with a rousing version of Train 45.

The newlywed couple will reside in Burlington, NC.