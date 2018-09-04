Congratulations Lauren and Scott!

Scott Napier and Lauren Price – photo by Megan Sweeting

Over the Labor Day weekend, there was a beautiful bluegrass wedding in Kentucky. Lauren Price, the mandolin playing half of The Price Sisters, was married to Scott Napier, mandolinist with Lost and Found

They wed on September 2 at the Mansion at Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington, KY. Lauren’s twin sister, Leana, was her maid of honor, while Scott’s brother, Jason, served as best man. Bobby Osborne, Scott’s fellow instructor at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music, sang Walk Through This World With Me during the ceremony, which was held outdoors on the lawn.

Following the wedding, the approximately 100 guests went inside the mansion for a reception, which featured a square dance with music provided by a band that included Allen Mills, members of the McLain family, Dean Osborne, Virgil Bowlin, and Nathan Sykes. The couple’s first dance was to Tony Rice’s version of Fine As Fine Can Be.

According to Napier, things went off without a hitch.

“We had a wonderful evening getting to celebrate with everyone, and are proud to be married.”

Owing to the newlyweds’ performance commitments, they plan to honeymoon sometime following the World of Bluegrass convention at the end of this month.

Congratulations Lauren and Scott!

