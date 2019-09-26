Kody Norris and his longtime “little sweetie,” Mary Rachel Nalley, who plays fiddle with the Kody Norris Show, were married on September 21 at their home in Mountain City, TN.

Always a trial for touring musicians, they had to leave their reception early to travel to Bristol and appear on Radio Bristol’s Farm & Fun Time program. They didn’t bother to change from their wedding duds for the short drive to Bristol, and played the show in tuxes, with Mary Rachel in her gown.

And where do you think they are honeymooning? Right here in Raleigh at the World of Bluegrass where the band has a number of showcase performances scheduled this week.

Kody had made jokes from the stage for years about the two of them getting married some day, and it has finally happened. If you see them roaming around in Raleigh, give them a pat on the back.

Congratulations Kody and Mary Rachel!