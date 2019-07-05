Congratulations John and Kourtney

Another beautiful summer bluegrass wedding!

On June 29, John Meyer and Kourtney Teubel were married on Kourtney’s family’s farm near Peoria, IL, where she grew up. The weather cooperated and gave them a lovely day for an outdoor wedding.

John is well known in bluegrass circles for his work with his family’s group, MeyerBand, and from stints with Clay Hess, Jimmy Fortune, Band Of Ruhks, and several others. He has been pegged as having the best hair in bluegrass, young adult divisions, since he burst on the scene several years ago.

Kourtney works in childcare and holistic healthcare.

The couple had met bluegrass cute, with her attending a wedding about four years ago where John and his family were performing. The two struck up a conversation that day, and then re-met two years ago when they were both living in Nashville. That led to a real friendship that eventually blossomed into true love, and a lifetime commitment.

John offered this tender tribute to his wife…

“Kourtney isn’t a musician herself. I think perhaps the Lord decided we could only handle the mood swings and career changes of one musician at a time in the same household! She’s very gifted in what she works in, however. Kourtney also has an incredible way of coming alongside others and encouraging them to follow the dreams they’ve been given. Honestly, she’s probably more supportive of my music than I am sometimes. We’re definitely going to continue the musical journey for the foreseeable future!”

He also shared that it was a musical ceremony, and reception.

“One of the most fun things about the wedding was the music. We had a lot of musicians there, so there was some great jamming going on during the reception. My best man was Mo Pitney, and he and his wife, Emily, sang a song for us during the ceremony and it was absolutely beautiful. All my groomsmen were pickers as well, so we did a few songs during the reception as Johnny and the Groomsmen. Too much fun!”

At the reception, everyone danced to a fiddle band, featuring Grand Masters Champion Maddie Denton, who plays with John’s sister Mary in Theo & Brenna. The MeyerBand reunited for a short set, which also included John’s grandad, Lloyd Cambre, on drum, and John’s longtime friend, Brian Andrews, on guitar.

The newlyweds are currently honeymooning on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, and will return shortly to make their home in Nashville.

John says that he couldn’t be happier.

“Marriage is such an amazing picture of the way the Lord loves and pursues us, and we’re so excited to begin that journey together.”

Congratulations Kourtney and John!