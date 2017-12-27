Congratulations Jenni Lyn and Kyle!

Nashville’s premier bluegrass power couple, Jenni Lyn Gardner and Kyle Tuttle, made it official just before Christmas when they eloped to be married near Gatlinburg, TN.

Jenni Lyn is the mandolinist with Della Mae, and the leader of her own band, in which Kyle is the banjo player. But their relationship preceded the band by several years. Kyle is also the reigning National Banjo Champion having won at Winfield in 2017.

They chose The Primitive Baptist Church in Cade’s Cove as the setting for their 3:00 p.m. wedding on December 20. Located in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the lovely white frame church was built in 1887 where it was used for worship into the 1960s before becoming part of the park.

It was a country-style wedding in every way. The bride wore a vintage embroidered suit tailored to fit by Nashville western wear designer, North Country Maiden. Flowers were hand selected and arranged by Ally Dale of Green Door Gourmet in Nashville. Pictures of the ceremony were shot on film by Nashville based photographer, Danielle Holbert. Joey Buck, full-time chaplain of Dollywood, served as officiant.

The bride and groom celebrated with dinner and a show at The Dixie Stampede in Pigeon Forge.

They will continue to make their home in Nashville, TN.

Congratulation Jenni Lyn and Kyle!