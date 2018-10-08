Congratulations Jacob and Caroline Harbour!

Long time readers will remember a fun story from last December about a wedding proposal at a Steep Canyon Rangers concert in Roanoke, VA. Jacob Harbour, bass player with Rich In Tradition, had convinced the Steeps to let him come on stage and propose to his girl, Caroline Yates.

Fortunately for all involved, she said yes. And now comes news that Jacob and Caroline were married this past weekend in Boone, NC, Caroline’s home town.

Jacob tells us that their first dance was to Shenandoah Valley by Steep Canyon Rangers, the song they dedicated to the happy couple last December when they became engaged.

Harbour had just recently given up the bass gig to concentrate on his marriage, but looks forward to his next bluegrass adventure down the road.

“I said farewell to the Rich in Tradition guys last month after six wonderful years of traveling with them. All of those guys mean the world to me and I will always cherish what we had. Their friendships will last a lifetime. I’m currently focusing on being a new homeowner and newlywed, but I will be back at it soon with whatever musical opportunity comes up next!”

Congratulations and best wishes to the Jacob and Caroline!