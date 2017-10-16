This past Saturday, October 14, veteran bluegrass musician Dale Perry and Kelle LaShelle Daggett were married in Dunlap, TN.

The wedding was held in the Dunlap Coke Ovens park north of Chattanooga, and attended by their family and friends, including lots of Dale’s bluegrass friends. It was an informal affair with plenty of pickin’ throughout the day.

Kelle and Dale met at a bluegrass show at Nashville’s Station Inn, where he later proposed to her in January of this year. Perry must have felt pretty confident of a years, as he also had a surprise engagement party set up for that night!

Dale has a long history in bluegrass, playing both banjo and bass in a number of different groups. He was an early five stringer with Lonesome River Band and has twice worked with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. These days he plays banjo with David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition. Dale had worked previously with David, and had been a member of The Bluegrass Cardinals.

Kelle is a great lover of bluegrass music and sang with bands as a younger woman. She now serves as Sales Coordinator at Benefit Enrollment Services in Nashville.

The newlyweds will make their home outside of Nashville in Castalian Springs on a houseboat located in a private lake cove, and on their customized touring bus.

Congratulations Dale and Kelle!