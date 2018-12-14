Congratulations Carolyne and Troy!

Is there anything lovelier than a Christmas bluegrass wedding?

Earlier this afternoon Troy Boone, mandolinist with Sideline, and Carolyne VanLierop, banjo player with The Amanda Cook Band, were married in a small private ceremony. Only family and close friends were in attendance, and the happy couple merely shared that the wedding was held “somewhere in the hills of Tennessee.”

Both are very talented young bluegrass professionals, and we wish them the very best as man and wife.

Congratulations Troy and Carolyne!