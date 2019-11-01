Congratulations Caitlin and Evan!

On October 12, Evan Murphy, guitarist and vocalist with Mile Twelve, was wed to Caitlin Berger at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in Los Gatos, California, her hometown church.

The couple met while attending Boston College. Evan tells us that while Caitlin is not a musician, she “is responsible for much of Mile Twelve’s professional look in photos and videos, as our unofficial stylist and fashion consultant. She’s toured along with the band in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Japan.”

They make their home in Milton, MA, just south of Boston.

Congratulations to Evan and Caitlin!