Congratulations Ashley and Murphy!

It was a true bluegrass wedding last Saturday at Hoovanna Farm in Kingsport, TN when Ashley Davis and Murphy White were married.

Both work in the bluegrass industry. Ashley plays fiddle and sings with both Appalachian Trail and Kristi Stanley & Running Blind. Murphy works as digital marketing manager for the Song Of The Mountains PBS program, hosted by his father, Tim White. The couple first met at the Lincoln Theatre, where Song of the Mountains is taped.

Following the service, both played in the reception jam session with friends, still in their wedding finery. Murphy plays guitar, and had toured previously with his father’s band.

Ashley and Murphy were back to work this week, but have a honeymoon cruise to Hawaii planned for December. They are living in Bristol, TN.

Many congratulations to the Whites!