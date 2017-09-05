Ashley Nicole Nale and Gary Hultman were married this past Saturday, September 2, at The Barn at Heritage Farm in Dobson, NC.

Both the bride and groom are bluegrass musicians. Gary plays reso-guitar and sings with The Boxcars, while Ashley plays banjo and sings with the Loose Strings Band. Ashley has a very special bluegrass pedigree. The whole bluegrass world fell for her when she played the title role in the Pretty Little Girl From Galax video for Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out while she was still in high school.

The two met at SPBGMA and have been inseparable ever since. Ashley has since graduated from nursing school and is working in that field.

Ashley’s good friend (and Loose Strings bass player), Grace Wilson Davis, shared a few words about the ceremony…

“The wedding was absolutely beautiful and you could feel the love between them the whole night! Everyone was emotional during the ceremony and were so happy that they found each other. The food was delicious and the reception was fun with dancing and music. The groomsmen played for a while and then a DJ took over. The whole night was picture perfect, and I wish them all the love and happiness in the world.”

After a honeymoon cruise to the Caribbean, the couple will make their home in Jonesborough, TN.

Congratulations Ashley and Gary!