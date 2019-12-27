Columbia Sportswear sponsorship for Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers

As Gary Brewer and his bluegrass family gear up for their 40th Anniversary tour in 2020, they are proud to announce a partnership with Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia will be a presenting sponsor for Gary and The Kentucky Ramblers, a brand that is surely familiar this time of year as their jackets, sweaters, and hoodies are at the top of many holiday gift lists. The company has already outfitted the band and crew with personalized tour jackets with both the Columbia and Brewer 40th Anniversary logos.

The Kentucky Ramblers are among the longest-running family groups in bluegrass, featuring three generations of Brewers on stage. Gary plays guitar and sings lead, with his dad, Finley, on second guitar and harmony vocals, and sons Wayne on bass and Mason on mandolin. Cody Pearman completes the band on banjo.

Coming off a Christmas break, the Brewers are halfway through their winter concert series in Simpsonville, KY called Brewgrass Entertainment. They have converted a former retail space in the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, and turned it into a concert venue where Gary and the band hold forth on Friday nights over the winter months. The Kentucky Ramblers kick off every show, followed by a visiting band that changes each week. Upcoming performances include Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, The Malpass Brothers, Jeff Parker & Colin Ray, and Junior Sisk. You can see the full schedule, which runs through April, online.

In May, The Ramblers’ 40th Anniversary tour begins in earnest, celebrating Gary’s 40th Anniversary album expected early next year.