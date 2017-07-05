Colors video from The Farm Hands

In a nod to yesterday’s celebration of Independence Day, the new video from The Farm Hands uses a series of patriotic images as the background to the song Colors, the title track from their upcoming Pinecastle album.

It was written by Tedd Graves, brother of Farm Hands reso-guitar man, Tim Graves, who also sings lead on the track. Other band members include Daryl Mosley on bass, Keith Tew on guitar, and Don Hill on banjo.

Colors is due for a July 21 release, with pre-orders enabled now from popular download sites. The tracks are available to radio programmers at Airplay Direct.