Cold video premiere from Breaking Grass

John Lawless

Mountain Fever Records has just released a new video from Breaking Grass, the title cut from their recent album, Cold.

The lyrics and the video tell the story of a loving young couple, overjoyed to move into their first house, but before long, they begin to alternate between cozy affection and bitter fights. Taking as its moral what can happen when you allow animosity to propagate, the story ends in a cold and mordant tragedy.

As ever, guitarist Cody Farrar delivers a poignant lead vocal performance, set off by the punctuated rhythm provided by the band: Britt Sheffield on bass, Tyler White on fiddle, Zach Wooten on mandolin, and Jody Elmore on banjo. Cody wrote the song as well.

Cold, the single and the album, are available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

