Cold and Lonely – new single from Clay Hess Band

The Clay Hess Band has released the first single from their upcoming album, coinciding with the band’s appearances at the SPBGMA conference this weekend.

They’ve chosen a country classic from Kitty Wells, Cold and Lonely (Is The Forecast For Tonight), and sped it up about a million times turning it from a tearjerker to a jamming grasser in the process. Old timers may recognize the song as the B side of Is It Asking Too Much from 1963.

Clay sings the first verse, growling it out way down low, and for the second verse they change keys, and Clay’s son Brennan sings the lead. The difference between their two voices makes for a very interesting track.

Clay and Brennan both play guitar, with Irl Hess on bass, Dustin Frame on mandolin, and Brady Walden on banjo. Hess says that this project is the first one to feature Brennan on lead vocals He also is singing tenor on much of the album.

Music lovers can purchase the single as a download from the popular sites, and radio programmers can get it tomorrow at AirPlay Direct after its official radio premiere on the Bluegrass In The Valley show Saturday morning, broadcasting live from SPBGMA. Clay will also be on hand to chat on the show.