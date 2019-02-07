Coall Instruments and BanjoLit open workshop in Bratislava

Posted on by John Lawless

A pair of Slovakian bluegrass companies have jointly opened a new workshop space in Bratislava, the eastern European nation’s capitol.

Coall Instruments, who build a unique five string banjo using a stone tone ring, and BanjoLit, manufacturers of a number of utility and accessory items for banjo players, held a grand opening celebration last week. Of course they invited all their friends, and as expected, it turned into a jam session.

The partnership is a fitting collaboration, as Miroslav Durai, primary luthier for Coall, and Richard Cifersky of BanjoLit are good friends, and Durai already does the woodworking for several BanjoLit products. So joining forces in the same space was a natural next step.

Anyone in the area, or traveling to Bratislava, is invited to visit them at the shop, but they ask that you arrange an appointment in advance. Richard can be contacted online.

Banjo players worldwide will be fascinated by the idea of using natural stone for a tone ring instead of metal, and Richard shot this brief video playing a Coall Cardus model banjo. A quick listen shows that the instrument has a distinctive, brighter tone with notable clarity.

All of the BanjoLit products will be available from the shop, including their Dr Arm wooden armrest, BanjoLit strings, fashion jewelry, banjo picking trainer, and leather banjo straps. They can also be shipped anywhere in the world.

  • Richard Cifersky in the new shop he shares in Bratislava with Coall Instruments
  • BanjoLit products on display in the new shop they share with Coall Instruments
  • Jam session breaks out at the grand opening of the new shop shared by BanjoLit and Coall Instruments

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today