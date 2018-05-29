Clemson grasser Martin Acevedo dies in weekend boating accident

The bluegrass community in South Carolina has lost a promising young musician, as it has been discovered that Martin Acevedo died over the weekend in a tragic boating accident on Lake Hartwell. He was 26 years of age.

Martin worked at Clemson University, where he played in their bluegrass band, Tigertown Roots: Clemson University Bluegrass Ensemble. He was also a regular at Breazeale’s Grocery Bluegrass in his hometown of Pendleton, SC, which his family purchased several years ago as a place for local bluegrass musicians to congregate.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, a wave threw Martin and a friend from the boat they were in, and only the other man returned to the surface. A search has been ongoing since the accident on Sunday evening, but his body has not been recovered.

We are sure that the worldwide bluegrass community will join us in sharing deepest condolences to Martin’s family and friends.

R.I.P., Martin Acevedo.