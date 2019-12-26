Claire Lynch to Wilson Pickins Promotions

Wilson Pickins Promotions has announced that they will be handling tour publicity for Claire Lynch in the United States going forward.

Though she shut down her touring band in 2015, Lynch continues to perform on an irregular basis in her two current home countries, the US and Canada. Few female vocalists in and around bluegrass have won the sort of audience loyalty and critical acclaim that she has earned, along with numerous awards and nominations from the IBMA and the Grammys.

Melanie Wilson, principal with Wilson Pickins, tells us that she considers working with Lynch to be a high honor.

“To say I am proud to work with Claire, would be an understatement. Not only because she is one of the most beautiful and pure vocalists, creative musicians and songwriters in our genre, but also as a person. From prior observation as well as the short time we have known one another, I have developed a deep respect for her as a genuinely caring individual with a strong spirit and committment to family, community, and issues where she feels she can make a difference. I admire her so much and look forward to this fantastic and positive venture together.”

Claire has plans to tour more in the US in 2020, and is happy to have the Wilson Pickins team on her side.

“I know Melanie Wilson to be a creative soul and a hard worker. I’m excited to be ‘signing on’ with her promotions company, and I’m certain there are good days ahead!”

You can keep an eye on her tour schedule online.