Churchmen on Gospel Music Showcase tomorrow

Posted on by John Lawless

The Churchmen will bring their bluegrass Gospel sound to the Daystar network’s Gospel Music Showcase this Saturday, June 2, at 2:30 p.m. (EDT). The half hour show is hosted weekly by Guy Penrod of Gaither Vocal Band fame.

Look for The Churchmen to bring songs from their several Mountain Fever recordings, like the most recent, God Holds Tomorrow. They are known for mixing familiar hymns with new contemporary Gospel numbers, and old time four part harmony.

Daystar TV is available on many satellite systems, like Dish and DirecTV, plus Verizon FIOS and ATT U-verse. You can also watch as a live stream online, and programs are archived for later online viewing after they air live. They also offer apps for iOS and Android devices.

See a complete list online.

