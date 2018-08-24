Chris Jones to Midwood Entertainment

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, currently enjoying the #1 spot on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart, have signed with Midwood Entertainment for booking representation.

Midwood is a specialty agency based in Charlotte, NC focusing on roots music. They represent a number of acts that will be familiar to our readers, including Mountain Heart, Songs From The Road Band, Unspoken Tradition, Acoustic Syndicate, Fireside Collective, and Hank, Pattie & The Current.

Jones says that as he has seen interest growing from beyond the typical bluegrass audience, he wanted to find an agency in sync with that market.

“I was very impressed with Midwood’s organization, enthusiasm, and their dedication to the music. We have found our brand of bluegrass music appealing more and more outside of the bluegrass mainstream, and so the diversity of the roster is a plus for us as well.”

And Brian Swenk with Midwood sees them as a perfect fit as well.

“I’ve been a fan of his for many years, and it’s such a privilege to be working with them. As bluegrass is growing and evolving, great songwriters will rise to the top, and we think Chris Jones is a perfect example of that. We feel like we’ve got an amazingly strong team and roster here, and we are excited about the future.”

The agency has been operating since 2015 when it was founded by Micah Davidson. Their work also includes event services, production, and consultation.

In addition to Jones on guitar and lead vocals, The Night Drivers are Mark Stoffel on mandolin, Jon Weisberger on bass, and Gina Clowes on banjo.

For more information about Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, contact Brian Swenk at 704-900-1965, or via the Midwood Entertainment web site.