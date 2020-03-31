Chicago Barn Dance drops for Special Consensus

Compass Records has released their latest album for Special Consensus, following up on their Grammy-nominated Rivers and Roads project from 2018.

And to celebrate, they have offered us the chance to share the title track, Chicago Barn Dance, written by Becky Buller, Missy Raines, and Alison Brown, Compass Records President who also served as producer. The song tells the true story of the National Barn Dance, which aired on WLS radio in Chicago starting in 1924, and supplied the idea for the Grand Ole Opry, launched a year later in Nashville.

Special C’s guitarist Rick Faris takes the lead vocal, supported by founder Greg Cahill on banjo, Dan Eubanks on bass, and newest member, Nate Burie, on mandolin. The band is assisted by twin fiddles from Michael Cleveland and Becky Buller. It’s a lively number that should find a welcome reception from bluegrass radio.

Chicago Barn Dance, the album, is available now wherever you find bluegrass music for sale, streaming, or download. It can also be purchased directly from Compass on CD and in a number of download formats.