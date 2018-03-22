Charm City Bluegrass expands to two days in 2018

Baltimore’s Charm City Bluegrass Festival has announced that they will be expanding to a two day event in this its sixth year.

The urban, downtown festival will bring nearly two dozen acts from the more progressive side of bluegrass to town April 27-28 at the city’s Druid Hill Park. Headliners this year include The Travelin’ McCourys, The Devil Makes Three, The Steeldrivers, Billy Strings, Larry Keel, Mile Twelve, Front Country, and the Lonely Heartstring Band, among others.

Three stages of music will be offered, with an ample sampling from food and alcohol vendors. Charm City won IBMA’s 2016 Momentum Award for Event of the Year, and the growth of interest is what has led to this year’s two day festival.

Tickets range from $30 for a single day to $170 for a 2-day VIP pass. Children 10 and under are admitted free, and the festival will be held rain or shine.

You can find full details online.