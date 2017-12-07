Charlie Schumacher video from FY5

FY5 from Colorado has released a new video, a live performance of a song from their upcoming album called Charlie Schumacher.

The quintet, formerly known as Finders & Youngberg, performs and records original music written within the band, primarily from guitarist Mike Finders and bassist Erin Youngberg. They hew to the traditional bluegrass band format, though their music is quite modern in both structure and lyrical content.

This new one from Finders is a biographical piece about the stereotypical forgotten man, in the person of old Charlie Schumacher.

You can keep up with FY5 online or on Facebook. Expect more news soon a bout the next project.