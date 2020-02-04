Changes afoot for Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Just as family bluegrass groups are often pulled apart by the stresses that develop as the child members grow into young adults, so are bands formed by youngsters pickers also riven by the various members heading off to college and the like.

This has happened with Cane Mill Road, established in western North Carolina in 2014 by three teen pickers who got together for the love of the music. With Liam Purcell on mandolin and fiddle, Trey Wellington on banjo, and Casey Lewis on guitar, they found tremendous early success, touring extensively in the US and internationally, receiving multiple IBMA Momentum Award nominations, being named Momentum Band of the Year for 2019, and releasing three successful albums.

Now the pressures of distance and school have brought their collaboration to an end. But fear not! Purcell is retaining the band name and will continue to tour and record as Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road. Trey and Casey will be focusing on other interests, and Liam will bring on a variety of sidemen from a rotating cast of picker friends.

“All the folks joining me on stage in this new era are high-caliber, experienced musicians that I have been dying to play on stage with for a long time. I am fortunate to live in Deep Gap, NC, a region full of talented musicians. I look forward to introducing you to these new faces on the road this year!

I will miss longtime band members Casey Lewis and Tray Wellington who left in December to focus on new projects: Casey returning to school full-time and recording a solo-album with Tin Roof Records; Tray recording his first EP, an exciting project with banjo legend Scott Vestal as producer.”

He says that he will fulfill all existing bookings as Cane Mill Road, performing the material they have recorded, in the high-energy style that has become their norm. New bookings are being accepted under the new name, and Purcell anticipates releasing a new studio album later this year.

Grateful for the backing and encouragement of their fan base, Liam asks that they follow him on his new journey.

“Thank you all for supporting Cane Mill Road over the past six years, and I hope to earn your continued support as we venture forward as Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road.”

Keep up with Liam and the band online, and via their socials.