Ralph Stanley II has released a second single from his recent album, his first since taking over The Clinch Mountain Boys following his father and namesake's passing in 2016. The self-titled project has already generated a #1 on our Bluegrass
Bluegrass recording news
New single drops for Edgar Loudermilk Band
Pinecastle Records is now four weeks into their spring promotion, 11 Weeks of New Singles, where they'll release a new track from an upcoming album each Friday through April 20. The latest comes from The Edgar Loudermilk Band featuring Jeff Autry,
Peter Rowan returns to his roots – track premiere
Carter Stanley has been an inspiration to many in the bluegrass field. For Peter Rowan, that influence has simmered for more than half a century. The impression that Rowan was left with after meeting Carter Stanley for the first time has
I Can Only Imagine drops from Dave Adkins
Mountain Fever Records has released a second single this week for their upcoming Dave Adkins album, Right Or Wrong. This track, I Can Only Imagine, finds Dave in fine voice, but in a softer vein than what most folks have come
Cold Mountains premiere from Vivian Leva
Though still in college, young Vivian Leva is drawing on two lifetimes in traditional music to inform her label debut, Time Is Everything, due next month from Free Dirt Records. Her parents have been active in the old time and
Heather and Tony Mabe sign with 7flat Records
When Clay Hess launched his record label, 7flat Records, he really intended it for distributing the music he would record with his own Clay Hess Band. But thinking more about it recently, he began to believe that he should use the
New music from Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive
Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive are celebrating the start of their fifth year together with an old fashioned single release. Not just one new song for bluegrass radio, but two... two... two songs in one! The A side is
Dom Flemons announces a double release
Tonto had the Lone Ranger. Roy had Dale. Batman has Robin. What did they have ? Friends, life would be impossible without them. Dom Flemons, The American Songster may not be a superhero to some, but I like to call him
You’ve Been A Friend To Me from The Price Sisters
One thing that always warms the heart at the annual SPBGMA convention in Nashville is seeing so many young people playing traditional bluegrass music. From the several family bands in the contest to groups of teens and young adults in
Those Old Mountains from Dewey & Leslie Brown
Bluegrass fans remember Dewey Brown as the fiddle player with Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys. He was Ralph's final fiddler, right up until his passing. When Ralph II took over the band, Dewey moved with his wife, Leslie, down