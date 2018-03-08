The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band has announced their new fifth member, following the retirement of original reso-guitarist Mark Clifton at the end of last year. Formed some years ago by famed Country Gentlemen bassist Bill Yates, the Tribute Band continues
Bluegrass band news
Video shoot for Redhead Express March 19
The ginger haired Walker sisters in Redhead Express have planned a live video shoot in Nashville on March 19. They are inviting all their fans out to enjoy the show, which will include one set of their pop music covers, done
New edition of Larry Stephenson Band for 2018
The Larry Stephenson Band has a new look for 2018 as they start the season. Of course, Larry is still at the helm performing his signature high lonesome bluegrass music, but with a new band in tow. Long time fans will
Daniel Greeson to Sideline
Sideline has announced that fiddler Daniel Greeson is the newest member of the band, stepping in for Nathan Aldridge who left to take the job with IIIrd Tyme Out. Just 21 years of age, Daniel is currently a student in the
Zink & Company to Whispering Meadows
Massachusetts' Zink & Company have announced that they are now represented by Whispering Meadows Public Relations/Marketing in Columbus, OH for booking and publicity. The band is helmed by guitarist and vocalist Corey Zink, with assistance from John Roc on mandolin, Dan Menzone on
Tommy Long back with Carolina Road
It's been almost exactly a year since Tommy Long stepped away from his position as guitarist and lead vocalist for Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road. The move was necessitated by a diagnosis of throat cancer last March, with treatment specified
Nathan Aldridge to Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out have announced Nathan Aldridge as their new fiddler, beginning in March. He will take the spot recently vacated by Justen Haynes who left the group after a dozen years to focus on a dog
Kristi Stanley to Still Blue Entertainment
Kristi Stanley & Running Blind have announced their signing with Still Blue Entertainment for both publicity services and booking representation. Kristi, married to Ralph Stanley II, has been singing country and bluegrass music since she was in her teens. She sang
Sideline auditioning fiddlers
Sideline is wishing their young fiddler, Nathan Aldridge well, as he departs the band to join another touring group. While they send him off with high hopes for his future in bluegrass music, it also puts them in something of
Maggie Ruffcorn to Kevin Pace & Early Edition
Kevin Pace & The Early Edition have announced the addition of Maggie Ruffcorn to the group, based in Spokane, WA. Just 18 years old and still in high school, Kevin was instantly impressed when he heard her sing, and invited her to