Bluegrass band news

  • Geoff Gay to Country Gentlemen Tribute Band

    The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band has announced their new fifth member, following the retirement of original reso-guitarist Mark Clifton at the end of last year. Formed some years ago by famed Country Gentlemen bassist Bill Yates, the Tribute Band continues

  • Daniel Greeson to Sideline

    Sideline has announced that fiddler Daniel Greeson is the newest member of the band, stepping in for Nathan Aldridge who left to take the job with IIIrd Tyme Out. Just 21 years of age, Daniel is currently a student in the

  • Zink & Company to Whispering Meadows

    Massachusetts' Zink & Company have announced that they are now represented by Whispering Meadows Public Relations/Marketing in Columbus, OH for booking and publicity. The band is helmed by guitarist and vocalist Corey Zink, with assistance from John Roc on mandolin, Dan Menzone on

  • Tommy Long back with Carolina Road

    It's been almost exactly a year since Tommy Long stepped away from his position as guitarist and lead vocalist for Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road. The move was necessitated by a diagnosis of throat cancer last March, with treatment specified

  • Kristi Stanley to Still Blue Entertainment

    Kristi Stanley & Running Blind have announced their signing with Still Blue Entertainment for both publicity services and booking representation. Kristi, married to Ralph Stanley II, has been singing country and bluegrass music since she was in her teens. She sang

  • Sideline auditioning fiddlers

    Sideline is wishing their young fiddler, Nathan Aldridge well, as he departs the band to join another touring group. While they send him off with high hopes for his future in bluegrass music, it also puts them in something of

