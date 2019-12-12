Casey Campbell takes IBMA communications position

The International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville has announced the addition of Casey Campbell to its staff, taking the Director of Communication position.

Casey is already well known in Nashville and bluegrass circles as a mandolin prodigy. He has been received a pair of IBMA Awards, a Momentum Instrumentalist award in 2017, and a graphic designer award for the work on his project, Mandolin Duets: Volume One.

Campbell received his education in Nashville, earning a B.B.A. in Music Business in 2014 from Belmont University. During his college years, Casey interned for a summer in the IBMA office, and attended the organization’s Leadership Bluegrass program. He has also served as a volunteer during the annual World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC.

IBMA Executive Director Paul Schiminger says that they are eager to get him on the job.

“With Casey’s deep knowledge of the music and community, his passion for the association, and his many business talents, the IBMA is fortunate to add him to the team. We are very excited to have him leading our communications efforts!”

Members can reach Casey at his IBMA email address.

They may also enjoy this photo of Casey on stage with The Sidemen during the 1995 World of Bluegrass.