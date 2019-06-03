Carsyn Shirk wins 2019 Mountain Fever Higher Learning Scholarship

Mountain Fever Records has announced the 2019 recipient of their annual Higher Learning Scholarship. Each year the company awards a $1,000 prize to a young musician graduating from high school, who is heading to college to continue their studies.

Chosen this year is Carsyn Shirk, from Nashville, who will be attending Lousiana State University School of Music and Ogden Honors college this fall. She plays classical violin, fiddle, and mandolin, and also sings and writes songs with Nashville fiddler Deanie Richardson.

Missy Delgado, VP for Marketing & Communications for Mountain Fever, tells us a little about how they choose their scholarship recipients each year.

“We received many very qualified applicants and all who applied by the deadline were considered. The applicants were presented before a blind panel – meaning their names weren’t listed – and were reviewed based on the student’s academics, hobbies, and school and civic activities.

Carsyn is active in her church and often volunteers her time to serve in her community. She is known for her cheerful and positive attitude. We wish her all the best!”

Congratulations, Carsyn. Knock ’em dead at LSU!