Carolina Blue to Main Attraction Management – Jim Roe retires

Carolina Blue, the fast rising traditional bluegrass group from western North Carolina, has announced that they have joined up with Main Attraction Management for booking representation. The east Tennessee-based agency is operated by Laura Mainer, and already represents other top bluegrass acts Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Donna Ulisse, and Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass.

This move for Carolina Blue was prompted by the retirement of their agent of the past two years, Jim Roe of Roe Entertainment.

Jim says that he is pleased to see the band end up with such a strong rep.

“After nearly 40 years in the music business, with 15 of those as a bluegrass booking agent, I have decided to retire from full-time booking. I have thoroughly enjoyed my years in bluegrass and I am very pleased to see Carolina Blue sign with Main Attraction Management. Laura is a top level agent and I believe this to be a very good fit for everyone involved.”

Bobby Powell, guitarist, vocalist, and co-founder of Carolina Blue, says that the band is happy with how things have turned out.

“We are thrilled to be added to the Main Attraction Management roster. We’ve been friends with Laura Mainer for several years and it seems like a natural place for us to be with the retirement of Jim Roe. He has an impeccable reputation in our industry and has done so much for our band. We will miss him being a part of the Carolina Blue team, but he leaves us in very capable hands with Laura. Her work ethic and Christian values are well known, and we are thankful to be working with her going forward.”

In addition to Powell, the band consists of co-founder Timmy Jones on mandolin and vocals, Reese Combs on bass, James McDowell on banjo, and Aynsley Porchak on fiddle.

They are excited to be involved in next week’s World of Bluegrass virtual convention. They are nominated as New Artist of the Year, an award to be announced Thursday evening during the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show, and will perform on Friday afternoon to open the IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival, introduced by Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin and PNC Regional President, Jim Hansen.

Mainer says that she is excited to take on a new client with so much happening in their lives right now.

“I’m very grateful and blessed to be part of Carolina Blue’s career. They are a solid act with immense talent and are a great fit for our roster at Main Attraction Management. It’s an honor to oversee their touring calendar and help them grow in this industry. Carolina Blue has enjoyed much success due to the hard work of Jim Roe, and I have big shoes to fill.”

You can learn more about Carolina Blue online.