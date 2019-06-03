Carolina Blue to East Public Relations

Carolina Blue, the five-piece traditional bluegrass group from Brevard, NC, have announced a new partnership with East Public Relations.

The band has been together for 12 years now, but has really exploded this past few years since signing with Pinecastle Records.Their last two albums, Sounds of Kentucky Grass and I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me have seen chart action, and being selected as a Bluegrass Ramble showcase act in 2018 really upped their visibility. This summer they are performing all across the US and Canada, with a very busy season ahead of them.

Run by Kimberly Williams in middle Tennessee, EPR is among the most trusted and in-demand publicity and media companies in and around bluegrass. Kimberly is fiercely loyal to all her clients, and limits the number of artists she works with to ensure that they all receive the attention they deserve. So when she brings in someone new, you know they have made a powerful impression.

Williams says that they won her over with both their quality music, and their level of professionalism.

“I first became aware of Carolina Blue about three years ago when my husband and I heard them on satellite radio. Since that time, I’ve become such a fan of their vocal arrangements and their ability to write and perform outstanding, fresh material that works so well for their band. In getting to know them on a personal level, I’ve realized they are truly wonderful people with an incredible work ethic, as well. I think they are simply fantastic and I’m so honored to now be part of their team. Carolina Blue is the perfect addition to EPR’s existing roster of artists and they already feel like part of the family.”

Acts currently on her roster include Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, and Blake Williams.

Carolina Blue co-founders Timmy Jones and Bobby Powell shared high praise for Kimberly.

“There comes a point in your career as an artist where a good publicist is a necessity,” says Powell. “When it comes to bluegrass publicity, there is none better than Kimberly Williams. We are thrilled to have her as part of the Carolina Blue team and look forward to what she brings to the table for us!”

And Timmy agrees completely.

“Since the inception of Carolina Blue, my wife Lakin has carried us in our career by handling all aspects of booking, finance, management, and promotions, and we owe her a great deal of credit and appreciation. I know I speak for her as well as the entire band when I say that we are thrilled to add Kimberly and East Public Relations to our team. With the addition of Jim Roe of Roe Entertainment for booking earlier this year, and now Kimberly, our team just got a whole lot stronger.”

Here’s one of the songs from the latest album, Rusty Rails, which has been a big hit on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

In addition to Powell on guitar and Jones on mandolin, Carolina Blue is Reese Combs on bass, James McDowell on banjo, and Aynsley Porchak on fiddle.