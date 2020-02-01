Can’t Get Behind video from Wood Belly

Wood Belly has released a music video for the track Can’t Get Behind in conjunction with their new album dropping today. It moves at a frantic pace, just like the song.

“We’re so excited to release Man on the Radio,” says banjo player Aaron McCloskey. “In the past 2½ years we’ve released 29 original songs via Solid Ground, the 2019 November EP and now Man on the Radio. We’ve come so far musically and are very proud of this project.

Wood Belly is Chris Weist on mandolin, Craig Patterson on guitar, Chris Zink on reso-guitar, and Taylor Shuck on bass in addition to Aaron. Jeremy Garrett guests on fiddle for several cuts.