Caleb Daugherty Band to Andrea Roberts Agency

The Andrea Roberts Agency has announced the signing of the Caleb Daugherty Band to her roster of bluegrass artists. Roberts and her team will offer exclusive booking and management service to Caleb and the band.

Daugherty is a young bluegrass singer with huge upside potential. His smooth, agile voice carries a taste of contemporary country music, but his current sound is all grass. Caleb’s first album took a shot at mainstream country, but he’s back now to his first love with an aggressive acoustic string band by his side. His recent release, Burnt The Sawmill Down, showcases both he and the group’s impressive chops as featured on a strong set of new and familiar songs. Rhonda Vincent duets with him on one.

Based in Indianna, the band includes Caleb on guitar, Zion Napier on mandolin, Kyle Clerkin on banjo, Zach Collier on bass, and Kyle Ramey on fiddle.

Here’s video of Caleb and the guys on Bandy The Rodeo Clown, written by Lefty Frizzell and Sandy Shafer, included on the new record.

And here is their new single, also from Burnt, Wildwood Flower Blues.

Andrea says that she has had her eye on Caleb, and that he is ready to make a move in the bluegrass world.

“I’ve been following Caleb for a while now and I have to say that I am a really a big fan of the music he and the band are making. Caleb is ‘hungry’ – he’s ready to hit the road and travel anywhere that folks want to hear them, and I’m really looking forward to helping him accomplish his goals. The Caleb Daugherty Band has an outstanding debut CD, Burnt The Sawmill Down on KDM Records that is being met with great enthusiasm by bluegrass music DJs and fans, and their festival appearances are getting rave reviews. I can’t wait to see what the future holds and it’s an honor to be part of their team!”

Daugherty is ready for that move.

“The band and I are very excited to be working with The Andrea Roberts Agency! We are very focused on moving forward with dedication and hard work, and we are confident that ARA will help take us to the next level and beyond.”

You can learn more about Caleb on his official web site, and get further information by contacting Andrea online.