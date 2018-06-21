Buddy Robertson and Katelyn Hinson engaged

We have another bluegrass wedding on the horizon, and this one could rival the British royal wedding, at least to music fans and young Nashville.

Buddy Robertson, the long and lanky guitarist and vocalist for Flatt Lonesome, is engaged to Katelyn Hinson, mandolinist with The Hinson Girls. She is the youngest of the four Girls who make up the group. Buddy is the twin of Charli, Flatt Lonesome’s fiddler, and both of them the younger siblings of Kelsi, who plays mandolin.

There’s no word yet on when or where they will be married, but surely everyone will join us in wishing them a happy life together.